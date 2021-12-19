Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Five arrested for robbing driver of tractor-trolley in Greater Noida

Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The police arrested five people on Saturday for allegedly robbing a tractor-trolley after offering a driver a beverage laced with sedatives in Greater Noida nearly five months ago, said officials.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kasna police station, said the victim — Ranpal Bhati, 50, a resident of Dada village — filed a complaint against the suspects at the police station on July 5.

Police identified the suspects as Sher Singh, 21, Mahtab, 30, Monu Kumar, 36 — all residents of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh; and Kanhaiya, 36, and Hari Shankar, 27 — residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Mathura, who have been involved in similar crimes.

Bhati told the police that Sher had called him on July 5 and booked a tractor-trolley to transport goods from Greater Noida’s Acher to Kasna. “My driver Sunny Deol, 30, had gone for the assignment with the tractor. However, the suspect’s cellphone was switched off when we tried to reach him. After two hours, when we searched for Deol, we found him unconscious in Acher, and the vehicle was missing,” Bhati said in his complaint.

Later, Deol told the police that three suspects — Sher, Kanhaiya and Shankar — had offered him a cold drink laced with sedatives after he met them for the service. “Deol consumed the cold drink and was unconscious. The three suspects then escaped with the tractor-trolley, leaving Deol in Acher,” said SHO Kumar.

A case was registered against three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) at the Kasna police station on July 5.

“On Saturday, we received a tip about the suspects’ movement near Sirsa Cut in Kasna. A police team reached the spot and arrested all the five suspects from there,” said SHO Kumar.

Police have also recovered two countrymade guns, two knives, two tractors, and a stolen cellphone from their possession. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday. 

