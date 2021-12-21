Five fresh coronavirus cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, total tally reaches 63

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases reported so far in the month of December to 63, of which 27 are active cases.

While there are still 10 days left in the month, the Covid cases reported so far in December are already higher than the number of cases reported in the last five months since August. There was a steady decline in Covid cases in the district, though gradually.

While 51 Covid cases were reported in August, the case tally fell to 48 in September, 43 in October and marginally increased to 61 in November. Few cases reported earlier every month have been taken off from the total tally since duplicate IDs were generated if a person underwent a Covid test a second time.

The ICU incharge of Sharada hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar is among the five positive cases identified in the district on Tuesday. Three others are symptomatic patients, who got tested after visiting doctors while one more tested positive during random sampling.

“The doctor is doing fine and is in home isolation. We are informing and testing all his primary contacts at the hospital and checking on anyone with related symptoms,” said Ajit Kumar, spokesperson for Sharada hospital.

Meanwhile, all the five international travellers, who tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Noida Covid Hospital, have been discharged. The genome sequencing test results show none of them have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Over 2000 travelers from ‘at-risk’ countries have come to Noida so far, who are being gradually tested. “We have ramped up testing and have prepared the necessary infrastructure if there is a spike in cases,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have also increased in the district with over 1.9 million first doses and 1.26 million second doses administered in the district. A total of 3,178,168 doses have been given in Noida.

The estimated population over 18 years of age is about 1.57 million. While more than 300,000 extra first doses have been given in Noida, a similar number of beneficiaries is left to take the second dose.

The state has set a deadline of December 31 for the district to achieve 100% vaccination of both doses. However, with about 6,000-8,000 doses being given daily on average, it seems unlikely that the target for the second dose will be met. The health department has called a meeting on Wednesday with all private facilities to discuss the vaccination scenario and steps to ramp up inoculation.