Five manufacturing units to soon start operations near Noida airport in Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said at least five big manufacturing units will soon start operations near the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A mobile manufacturing unit is about to finish construction work and is likely to start operations in Sector 24. Three other units, which deal with packing material, food products and printing, will become operational in Sector 29 and one unit that is into product labelling is set to become functional in Sector 32 next year.

The mobile manufacturing unit alone is expected to create at least 7,000 jobs. The four other units will create around 8,000 jobs.

“We hope these five units start operations in 2022 and employ at least 15,000 people in the first phase. The employment generation will grow in the time to come and will boost growth in urban areas along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of Yeida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 24, 2001, the Uttar Pradesh government established Yeida for development in areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2.5 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts--Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra--were notified under Yeida. However, the authority has been able to acquire only 16,000 hectares of land along the expressway. The five units will be the first ones to start operations here because before them, no other factory could start operations amid the slowdown in the market, said officials.

Yeida officials said now, since the Noida International airport has become a reality and the work at the site is in full swing, the region will witness unprecedented growth in the time to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since 2017, the authority allotted at least 1,940 plots under different categories, thereby selling at least 1,200 acres of land to different companies for setting up businesses. We have raised ₹7,500 crore revenue in the last 4.5 years from the sale of plots for industrial purposes. After the airport work started gaining momentum, the demand for industrial land has increased manifold,” said an Yeida official, requesting anonymity.

The authority is set to bring one more industrial plot scheme for interested investors.

“The Yeida must expedite work on providing basic facilities as soon as possible in this region so that investors can set up their businesses here. The authority should also resolve farmers’ dispute as it hampers growth,” said Rishabh Nigam, president of Yamuna Expressway entrepreneur association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}