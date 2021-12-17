Five members of ‘exam solver’ gang held in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five men that was allegedly involved in impersonating candidates and appearing in their places for different government recruitment examinations, several of which had exam centres in Noida as well. Each candidate was charged around ₹6 to 7 lakh by the gang with a promise that they would clear the exams on behalf of them, said police on Thursday.

All five suspects are residents of Aligarh and have been identified as Lalit, Anil Kumar, Yashvir, Rohit and Rakesh. According to the police, the mastermind of the gang, a man named Harshit, also a resident of Aligarh, is still on the run. The suspects were arrested from Sector 58 police station jurisdiction, officers said.

“On Wednesday, the five were arrested from D-Park in Sector 62 where a government exam was taking place. The police recovered six mobile phones and 70 admit cards of various government examinations from them,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida.

The admit cards are for various competitive exams such as the SSC (staff selection commission), Allahabad high court recruitment main exam, Indian Coast Guard exam, Central airmen selection board and more.

On questioning, the suspects revealed that they would forge documents of the real candidate and would send another person — a solver — in his place to take the examination.

“The solver would be given ₹20,000 by the gang and if he cleared the examination, he would be given ₹60,000-70,000 more, once the results came. Of the five arrested, Yashvir was the solver and others were mediators who would bring in leads on candidates. Yashvir admitted that he has taken the examinations in place of real candidates at least 10 to 15 times previously,” said Singh.

He further said the gang has been active in Noida since last three or four years and has managed to get at least 10 to 15 candidates clear different government recruitment examinations through these fraudulent means.

“Their motive was to penetrate almost all such government exams that are held online at various centres in Noida. We are trying to find out the candidates who cleared the examinations with the help of this gang. We have also recovered mobile chats from the phones of the arrested men which point to bank accounts in Dubai and Singapore. All these leads are being probed,” said Singh.

He added that teams have been formed to nab mastermind Harshit and police will remain on alert whenever such recruitment exams are held in Noida.

The five men have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 419 (cheating by personation) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).