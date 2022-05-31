Foreign national allegedly duped of $3500 in Noida
Two men, impersonating police officers, stole $3500 (approx INR 2.71 lakh) from a Sudanese national on Sunday.
Abu Bakr (35) was outside Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 when two men approached him around 4:30 PM.
“The men arrived in a car and were in civil clothes. They flashed fake police IDs to Bakr and started frisking him on the pretence of a drug check. They checked his wallet and slyly took out $3500. By the time Bakr realises his cash was gone, the miscreants managed to flee in the car,” said Vikas Kumar Jain, in-charge, Sector 126 police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Bakr chased the men, but fell down and injured himself. He came to India on May 16 and is currently staying in a PG hostel in Sector 128, behind the hospital where his maternal uncle, Mujahid, is being treated.
“An FIR under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against two unknown people. Police are trying to identify the accused and they will be nabbed soon,” Jain said.
