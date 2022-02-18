Four arrested for beating ‘thief’ to death in Noida

The police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly beating a man they suspected was a thief to death in Chotpur colony at Sector 63 in Noida on Wednesday morning. The suspects were identified as house owner, Ramawtar Maurya, (50), his two sons Saneev Maurya,(23), and Sajan Maurya, (21), and a relative Sunil Kumar,( 25), all residents of Chotpur colony. They assaulted Pankaj Dubey(30), who had allegedly barged into Ramawtar’s house to steal valuables at around 5am. Dubey hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Sector 63 police station, said they received a call from Ramawtar on Wednesday morning. “He informed us that a thief had barged into his house and was caught and beaten up,” he said.

Dubey briefly talked to the police and revealed his identity. He said that was accompanied by two other men, who managed to escape

However, soon Dubey’ health started to deteriorate and he was rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Ramawtar filed a police complaint against Dubey. SHO Shukla said that a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against Ramawtar and three others, based on Ramawtar’s mother’s complaint.

