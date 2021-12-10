Four arrested for snatching cellphones in Greater Noida

Police arrested four persons on Thursday in connection with cellphone snatchings in Greater Noida. They have also recovered eight cellphones and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Rohit Kumar (24), Arjun Singh (23), Karan Singh (25) — all residents of Greater Noida’s Kasna, and Ravinder Singh (25) — a resident of Bulandshahr.

Based on a complaint by Sitember Kumar (30), a resident of Kasna in Greater Noida, a case was registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC against the four men at the Beta 2 police station on Monday.

According to Anil Kumar, in-charge of Beta 2 police station, Sitember was talking to someone over the phone outside a factory on Monday when three of the suspects committed the snatching. “I was talking to someone over phone when three men on a motorcycle snatched my cellphone and escaped,” said Sitember in his complaint.

A police team identified the suspects after scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas. On Thursday, police received a tip about the three suspects who were roaming in the Sigma 2 area on two motorcycles. A police team stopped the suspects for checking. “They were arrested from the Sigma 2 area, and eight cellphones and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession,” said Anil Kumar.

It was after the interrogation of the three men that the fourth suspect, Ravinder, was arrested, said police.

The suspects mostly targeted factory workers when they left their workplaces in the evening. “It was revealed during police investigation that the suspects have at least 10 cases registered against them. They used to snatch cellphones and sell them at cheap rates. The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” Anil Kumar said.