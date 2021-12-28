Four booked for abetment to suicide in Noida

Day after a 24-year-old man died by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife’s parents, police on Sunday booked four persons for abetment to suicide. The victim, a native of Aligarh, lived in Noida’s Sector 54, police said.

The man had an inter-faith marriage with a 20-year-old woman on May 8, 2021, police said, adding that the victim had also posted a suicide note on a social media platform alleging that his in-laws were not letting his wife live with him as they were from two different faiths.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case was registered at Sector 24 police station on Sunday. He said that his son married a woman, a resident of a village in Noida’s Sector 53. “They had a love marriage...they married against the wishes of the two families. Two days after the marriage the woman’s family members filed a police complaint against my son alleging abduction. Police investigated the matter and closed the case since the two persons were adults and they had married on their own will,” the father said in the FIR.

He further said that the woman’s family members had been harassing his son since then. “The couple had shifted to Jaipur after their marriage. However, on October 16, 2021, the woman’s father and an uncle reached Jaipur and brought the woman to Noida. Since then, her family members refused to let her live with her husband. They had also threatened my son for consequences if he tried to meet her,” he said, adding that his son finally ended his life in Noida’s Sector 54 on Saturday.

According to police, the victim in his note addressed to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that “my in-laws tricked my wife and brought her to Noida on October 16. My in-laws had told my wife that she had converted while I (husband) would not be converted. For the last two months, whenever I tried to contact my wife, my in-laws threatened me for consequences”.

Gyan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 24 police station, said that a case has been registered against the woman’s father, mother and two uncles under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC. “Primary investigation shows that the victim was depressed over the issue. The woman’s family members are at large. We have launched a search to arrest them,” he said.

Rajneesh Verma, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the police have recovered the victim’s mobile phone and scanning the call records. “Action will be taken against the suspects based on the evidence,” he said.