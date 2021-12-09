Four held in Noida for impersonating SSC candidates during their written exams

Police on Thursday arrested four men from Noida’s Sector 62 for allegedly impersonating candidates of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC GD constable) during their written examinations. The SSC exams are conducted to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas Kumar (24), Sanjay Kumar (28), and Raghvendra Kumar (23)--all residents of Firozabad, and Anish Chahar (26), a resident of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra.

Police said Vikas runs a coaching centre in his home town while Raghvendra is an SSC candidate. “Vikas impersonated Raghvendra in the written exam at the examination centre in Noida’s Sector 62 on Wednesday. Vikas was planning to impersonate another candidate on Thursday when he got arrested. The two other suspects were involved in finding candidates appearing for the SSC written exam,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

Police said the suspects used to strike a deal with candidates appearing for the SSC exam in exchange of ₹5-7 lakh per candidate.

“The suspects had a unique modus operandi— they would start the whole process at the time of filling the application forms itself. To impersonate Raghvendra, Vikas first made a fake Aadhaar card using Raghvendra’s name and his photograph and also filled a separate exam form with a fake identify to get easy access to the exam centre. That way, two admit cards were issued on Raghvendra’s name with different roll numbers. At the exam centre, Vikas sat in Raghvendra’s seat and gave the written examination while the other seat remained vacant,” said the ACP.

Police said Rinku Yadav, a cyber cafe owner, helped the suspects forge the necessary documents and also file the duly filled application forms. He is on the run since the arrest of the four suspects.

On Thursday, police received information that the suspects would be meeting near Gupta T-Point in Noida’s Sector 62. “A police team reached the spot and arrested the four suspects. We recovered five mobile phones, five PAN cards, five Aadhaar cards, one debit card, two admit cards and ₹52,150 cash. On checking their phones, we found at least 46 WhatsApp chats, indicating their involvement in the racket,” said the ACP adding that the suspects have been running this racket for the past five years.

“They claimed to have impersonated at least 10 candidates so far. Noida police will write to the authority conducting the exam to probe the matter,” said Verma.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 416 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and also under sections 6,9 and 10 of the UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

“The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Sector 58.