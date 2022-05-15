Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Four hurt after SUV rams into car on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Gautam Budh Nagar Police seized the SUV but said they were yet to receive a complaint. Police added that there were no major injuries to any of the passengers, but both the vehicles were badly damaged
The mangled remains of a car that met with an accident on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

Four people, including two children, were injured after their vehicle was hit by an SUV on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal,(44), Manju,(24), Vansh,(5), and Jhalak,(3), all residents of Ujhani in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

“The incident took place around 5.30am on the Noida- Greater Noida expressway under Sector 126 police station jurisdiction. The injured were coming from Badaun and were on their way to Delhi, while the driver of the SUV, identified as Aasim Gill,(27), was heading to his house in Faridabad after meeting a friend in Sector 126,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

“The four injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30 and were discharged later,” ADCP Singh added.

Police seized the SUV but said they were yet to receive a complaint. Police added that there were no major injuries to any of the passengers, but both the vehicles were badly damaged.

“We are investigating the accident from all angles. Gill, who is a businessman, told us that he had dozed off while driving following which the accident took place,” ADCP Singh said.

