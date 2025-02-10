Four-year-old boy crushed to death under car in Greater Noida

A four-year-old boy was allegedly crushed to death by a Mahindra Thar in Greater Noida Ecotech 3 on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The car driver rushed the boy to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, after which the driver was arrested for causing death by negligence. The arrested driver, identified as Gajendra (single name), is their landlord, said police. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Prashant Singh, who lives with his mother at a relative’s home at a rented house in Jalpura, Ecotech 3. The arrested driver, identified as Gajendra (single name), is their landlord, said police. The boy’s father died in a road accident three years ago in Budaun. The boy is survived by his mother and elder sister.

“At 5pm on Saturday when Prashant’s mother was busy with household chores, he slipped out of her sight and left the house. When he suddenly exited the main entrance door of his house, he was crushed under the wheels of Gajendra’s car when he was reversing the vehicle,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The car sensors did not raise an alarm and Gajendra did not to realise he crushed a boy under the rear wheels. When children playing nearby found the boy stuck under the vehicle, they raised the alarm. Gajendra rushed Prashant to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred him to another hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added.

“Based on a complaint from Prashant’s relative Raju Singh, a case was registered at the Ecotech 3 police station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said BS Vir Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.