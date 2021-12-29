Fresh guidelines for Gautam Budh Nagar schools amid rise in coronavirus cases

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh Covid guidelines to be followed by all schools in the state, said officials on Tuesday.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) include thermal screening of students, proper sanitisation of schools, and special vigilance for elderly teachers and educators coming to the school for physical classes.

Dharamvir Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS) of Gautam Budh Nagar, issued orders to all the private and government schools in the district regarding the new directives. Government schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened secondary classes on August 16 and primary classes on September 1 this year.

According to the government directives, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, issued orders for modifications of the existing SOPs or guidelines for physical classes.

“The state government has directed schools to continue regular classes, but with stringent implementation of Covid protocols and guidelines in order to control the spread of Covid at educational institutions,” said Singh.

According to the Covid guidelines, thermal screening of every student will be done before entering the school, and no student or teacher will be allowed to enter the school without wearing a mask.

Students will be allowed to enter the school only with the permission of their parents. Schools will have to take consent from the parents before students can start attending classes. Schools will have to arrange online classes for students who do not wish to attend physical classes. School managements will also have to sanitise the premises every day, before the arrival of the students and after closing the schools. Hand sanitising will have to be improved in schools, and activities like prayer meetings, cultural and sports events are allowed only with social distancing protocols.

There are specific guidelines for elderly employees of the schools and those suffering from chronic diseases as they are at a higher risk of being infected. The education department has ordered all the schools to be vigilant towards old aged employees, pregnant women and those who suffer from serious diseases because of this, said the officials.

“Schools will not involve such employees at work where they have to be in direct contact with the students. If any student or employee has any symptom like cough, cold, or fever, schools will have to inform the district education department immediately and get medical attention for those people,” according to the order.

It has also directed the district education department to seek a report from all schools regarding full vaccination of their teachers and employees. “Schools have to submit reports about full vaccination of their teachers to the district education department by next week. Directions regarding the same have been issued to private and government schools in the district,” said Singh.

Medical experts, meanwhile, said that the order came as a “precautionary measure”. “As children up to 18 years of age have not been vaccinated so far, the education department has ordered special precautions in schools. Parents should also educate their children about the importance of following Covid protocols. With the latest order, it is the government’s effort to control the spread of the virus and avoid affecting education for the students,” said Dr Sunil Awana, president of Indian Medical Association, Noida chapter.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society (GPWS) said, “Parents are anxious to send their children to schools as Covid cases are on the rise. While students of secondary classes can be trusted to follow the Covid guidelines, many parents of primary school students have not given their consent to send their child to attend physical classes. We hope the district education department can enforce the guidelines stringently”.

