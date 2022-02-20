116 to 1: How Noida’s Morna topped bus depot rankings in a year

The turnaround of Noida’s Morna bus terminus, which has bagged the top position among 119 depots across the state, is a story of long-awaited change and taking chances.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has ranked Morna bus depot in the top spot last week and it has come a long way from its lowly 116th slot last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida was followed by Hardoi and Devipatan at the second and third positions respectively. Officials associated with the Morna bus depot revealed that strategic planning in the past ten months led to the turnaround and its revenues have doubled from around ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore every month.

“We started our drive by counselling the drivers and conductors, who were earlier used to fixed working hours. We initiated a number of shifts and started a 24-hour operation. Earlier, buses from the Noida depot operated only between 6am to 6pm. You wouldn’t find a single passenger at this depot after evening. We also started giving incentives to our drivers and conductors to boost their morale,” said NP Singh, UPSRTC assistant regional manager in Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said, “Earlier, about 50 percent of the buses used to be at the workshops throughout the year and they were pressed into service. Routes as well as frequency of the buses were increased in a significant manner and operation timings were also improved”.

Singh further said, “We had 195 buses last year, but not more than 100 of them were operational at a single time. We invested in their maintenance and got all the buses on the roads, so that they could ply on a regular basis. Our biggest breakthrough was starting operations on the newly-built Delhi-Meerut expressway and there was no turning back”.

Routes are usually fixed for UPSRTC buses and they continue to ferry passengers along the same routes for years, unless there is an initiative to propose new routes and destinations. Since the Delhi-Meerut expressway became operational, no nearby depot had started operating regular bus service. The Morna depot in Noida became the first to start bus service on the new expressway and connected Meerut via Hapur. It reduced travel time between the two cities by half — from three hours to just 90 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Starting the Noida-Meerut route via Hapur was our biggest advantage, something that the Kaushambi or the Hapur depots could have done earlier. We now have thousands of daily commuters, who travel between Noida and Meerut for work. It is a daily service that is available at a frequency of every 20 minutes from 5am to 8pm. The department earns a daily revenue of ₹5 lakh from this very route. I have been told that many people from Meerut, who had started living in and around Noida for work, have given up their flats and moved back home because travel has become convenient for them now,” Singh told HT.

Earlier, the Morna depot had bus services in limited routes, namely Agra, Bulandshahr, Modinagar and Meerut. But after initiatives from officials, the depot now runs buses for Firozabad, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Bahraich, Kanpur, Haldwani, Lakhimpur, Saharanpur, Barot, Rishikesh and Shamli. Also, services to Hapur, Bulandshahr, Etah and Mainpuri were improved and made more regular.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaydev Bhati, a regular commuter who works at an industry in Noida, said, “I have been travelling regularly between Noida and Agra but there was hardly any service from Morna depot. A few buses from Ghaziabad went to Agra regularly. However, in the past few months the service has immensely improved. Now, there are regular buses from the Noida depot and I can also board them from the bus stops on the expressway.”

“Since several buses from Kaushambi depot are being used for election duty, we have started services to Ayodhya, which has been a hit. We also extended the Mathura bus route to Vrindavan, which has also turned out to be profitable. Similarly, we extended the Saharanpur route to Shakumbhari Devi temple near the Uttarakhand border, and it is also a very popular route now,” added Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting routine buses to some nearby rural areas have also brought additional revenues, Singh said. Additionally, the Morna depot also started monthly passes for regular travellers that adds another ₹2-3 lakh profit every month.

The road ahead

The Morna depot is about to get 50 new CNG buses soon that will add to its existing fleet of 163 buses. The depot had 195 CNG buses till last year, but 32 had to be auctioned as they were old and worn out. The 50 new buses have already been approved and procured by the state government and are expected to reach Noida soon. Meanwhile, once the model code of conduct is lifted after UP assembly election results are out on March 10, tenders will also be floated for renovation of the bus depot. Officials have chalked out plans to make the entire depot air-conditioned. A food plaza along with waiting lounges for travellers are also on the cards, said sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}