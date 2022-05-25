G Noida authority imposes 12.47 lakh fine for shoddy maintenance work

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has imposed ₹12.47 lakh penalty against a sanitation firm for lapses in maintenance work.

The authority has divided the city into four zones with an aim to streamline the sanitation job. Teams conducted inspections at sector Delta 1, Delta 2, district magistrate’s office, Achhar and Tugalpur areas and found garbage strewn all over. The inspections were conducted after residents filed complaints with the authority and said that garbage was not being lifted properly.

“We will not tolerate negligence and shoddy work. Stern action will be taken against firms who are not conducting cleanliness drives in the right earnest,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority.

The authority said that any resident can register their complaints with regard to sanitation issues at 0120-2336046, 47, 48 and 49.

Meanwhile, the authority has started beautification work of traffic intersections and is repairing fences, painting dividers and planting ornamental trees.

“The roundabout in sector Alpha 1, Beta 1 and Beta 2 have been beautified and work on remaining roundabouts is underway,” said a Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity. There are 50 key junctions that will be beautified in the next 30 days, the official added.

