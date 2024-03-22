G Noida flyover work expedited to ease traffic on Kasna road

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh state industrial development authority (UPSIDA) on Friday said that it has expedited the work on Greater Noida’s key flyover project that will connect sector site 5 industrial area with Savitribai Phule school, offering smooth and seamless flow of traffic on Kasna road to city commuters. The construction of the flyover will benefit the commuters because they will not have to go to old Kasna road and be stuck in traffic snarls on Kasna road. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo (representational image))

During a site inspection on Friday, the UPSIDA chief executive officer Mayur Maheshwari, principal general manager Rajiv Tyagi and other senior staff members directed the staff to complete the work before the deadline.

The authority commenced the work in 2023-end on this 10.50-metre wide and 391.37-metre long road, with the main objective to ease traffic congestion on one of the key roads (Kasna) and also offer seamless connectivity from site 5 industrial area to Savitribai Phule school.

So far, at least 46 percent work on this flyover project has been completed, and the rest is expected to be completed by February-end, 2025.

“As part of UPSIDA’s commitment to provide world class infrastructure to its allottees we inspected the progress of under construction three-lane flyover at an expense of ₹18.40 crore, the 391.4metre long flyover starts from Flatted factory complex UPSIDA and ends at Savitribai Phule school in Greater Noida,” said the UPSIDA’s CEO said.

“With 50% of substructure work already completed the work on the project is going on at a lightning pace. And it is expected to be completed by Oct-2024, five-month before its scheduled period of completion. Once completed, the flyover will not only benefit the industries but also be a boon to the residents living in nearby areas,” the officer added.

Kasna is an old town located around 4km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. It’s located on a road that passes through right in the central part of Greater Noida touching Pari Chowk and Kasna before it goes towards Bulandshahr or Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

On this main road, that passes through Kasna, thousands of commuters face the traffic congestion daily due to the heavy vehicular pressure on this stretch that is also surrounded by industrial belt including site 5 area, where UPSIDA has allotted land to factories.

“The construction of this flyover will benefit the commuters because they will not have to go to old Kasna road and be stuck in traffic. They can use Pari Chowk, Yamuna Expressway service lane to reach the site 5 industrial area. Also, the local commuters will have an additional option to reach Kasna with ease,” said principal general manager (UPSIDA) Rajiv Tyagi.