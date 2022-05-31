Ganga committee headed by DM declares all construction in Yamuna illegal

In a first, the District Ganga Committee headed by district magistrate Suhas LY declared all farmhouses and other large-scale constructions on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers illegal, ordered their demolition and banned further construction, officials said on Monday. The committee also banned the sale or purchase of buildings near the floodplains without sanctioned maps to “avoid illegal construction and damage to the ecological integrity of the area”, they added.

“We have made it clear that all construction on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers is completely illegal without maps being sanctioned by the Noida authority or any other local authority. There should not be any registry of such illegal buildings and the old structures must be demolished as per the rules,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, and chairman of the District Ganga Committee.

The District Ganga Committee is a statutory body that works for the management, protection, conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries and other water bodies in every region under the Clean Ganga Mission. According to authorities, the committee meeting took place on May 25, while details of the proceedings were released on Monday.

Officials said the committee also directed all agencies to work together and prepare an action plan for the revival of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, cleaning of drains flowing into the two rivers, containing plot sale on the floodplains, taking against illegal construction, taking action to stop misuse of groundwater via handpumps, banning registry of farmhouses without sanctioned maps and ordering the demolition of the structures.

Environmental activist and lawyer Akash Vashishtha, a member of the committee, said, “The District Ganga Committee has statutory powers and its orders will have to be enforced by all authorities, including Noida and Greater Noida, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. After this order, Noida must raze all illegal structures and contain fresh constructions without approvals as they damage the ecology of the rivers.”

The Noida authority, meanwhile, said that they are yet to receive the orders. “We are yet to receive the minutes of the meeting of the District Ganga Committee. We will act as per the rules,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

