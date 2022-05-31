Ganga committee headed by DM declares all construction in Yamuna illegal
In a first, the District Ganga Committee headed by district magistrate Suhas LY declared all farmhouses and other large-scale constructions on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers illegal, ordered their demolition and banned further construction, officials said on Monday. The committee also banned the sale or purchase of buildings near the floodplains without sanctioned maps to “avoid illegal construction and damage to the ecological integrity of the area”, they added.
“We have made it clear that all construction on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers is completely illegal without maps being sanctioned by the Noida authority or any other local authority. There should not be any registry of such illegal buildings and the old structures must be demolished as per the rules,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, and chairman of the District Ganga Committee.
The District Ganga Committee is a statutory body that works for the management, protection, conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries and other water bodies in every region under the Clean Ganga Mission. According to authorities, the committee meeting took place on May 25, while details of the proceedings were released on Monday.
Officials said the committee also directed all agencies to work together and prepare an action plan for the revival of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, cleaning of drains flowing into the two rivers, containing plot sale on the floodplains, taking against illegal construction, taking action to stop misuse of groundwater via handpumps, banning registry of farmhouses without sanctioned maps and ordering the demolition of the structures.
Environmental activist and lawyer Akash Vashishtha, a member of the committee, said, “The District Ganga Committee has statutory powers and its orders will have to be enforced by all authorities, including Noida and Greater Noida, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. After this order, Noida must raze all illegal structures and contain fresh constructions without approvals as they damage the ecology of the rivers.”
The Noida authority, meanwhile, said that they are yet to receive the orders. “We are yet to receive the minutes of the meeting of the District Ganga Committee. We will act as per the rules,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics