Ganga water supply in Greater Noida likely to be delayed

The Ganga water supply to Greater Noida may not start by December 31, as planned earlier, officials said on Friday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has refused to give permission to dig up the area near Bil Akbarpur underpass for laying pipelines and, as a result, a new route will have to be chalked out to connect the primary treatment plant in Dehra to the Jaitpur water storage facility, they said.

The NHAI, while refusing permission, said any leakage from the pipeline can flood the underpass and suggested that the Greater Noida authority to change the planned route between Jaitpur and Dehra.

“We are looking into this issue and it will be addressed. We will try to complete the project as per the deadline,” said AK Arora, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

To provide water to Greater Noida households, the authority has to lay pipelines between the Dehra treatment plant and Jaitpur storage facility. And for that, the authority sought permission from the NHAI since a portion of the network has to cross the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Kundli – Ghaziabad – Palwal route). But NHAI has refused permission citing flooding concerns in the event of a leakage.

“We do not think we will be able to finish the project by December 31 as planned. It will be delayed and may be completed next year,” said a Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

The authority started work on the Ganga water project in 2005 and it was slated to be ready by 2010. It is being executed at a cost of ₹800 crore and when ready, will deliver 85 cusecs of Ganga water to Greater Noida households.

“The project was delayed for a long time due to unavailability of land. Farmers had refused to give us land in areas where water pipeline was to be laid out,” said an official from the Noida authority, adding that several land disputes remain unresolved delaying this crucial project.

When the project could not be completed by 2010, the authority extended the deadline to 2013. It has missed several deadlines since then and in April 2016, the authority set a March 2018 deadline for the project, but work got delayed once again.