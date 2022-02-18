Gautam Budh completes 100% vaccination of eligible beneficiaries

Gautam Budh Nagar achieved 100% vaccination on Thursday as it completed administering over 1,595,000 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, more than the 1,592,647 beneficiaries identified for vaccination in the district. While the district has achieved the overall vaccination target, it is still lagging behind in vaccinating senior citizens.

Total 7,655 shots were administered in the district on Thursday, which included 1,727 first doses, 5,672 second doses and 256 precautionary doses.

Over 3.8 million doses have been administered in Gautam Budh Nagar till Thursday evening, which includes 2.17 million first doses, 1.59 million second doses and around 42,000 precautionary doses.

Gautam Budh Nagar is the second district after Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to have achieved the milestone of administering both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its targeted population.

“It is a milestone for us, which has been possible only through consistent efforts by all our staff. There have been several days when we organised more than 100 vaccination sessions in a day. Private centres too played their part in increasing the vaccination coverage. We have also held special vaccination camps regularly for several groups such as women, parents, physically disabled, transgenders, homeless, migratory workers, industrial workforce, corporate employees and senior citizen,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO).

The CMO, however, said there are still several challenges. There is still a gap of around 600,000 between the first dose and second dose coverage. While there are about 250,000 people whose date for second dose is yet to arrive, another 300,000 cannot be located as they have either made faulty registration or are from other districts, who took the first shot in Noida when there was a shortage of vaccines at other places.

“The estimated population eligible for vaccination in the district was 1,592,647. There is a very large population of migrants who live and work here. These people have also taken the first dose, which is why our first dose coverage is almost 40% more than the estimated population and more people are still taking the first dose. This is probably the largest deviation from the estimated population in the entire state, said Dr Sharma.

“Initially, when there was a shortage of vaccines in other neighbouring districts such as Delhi, many residents from there took the first dose here. There were others whose records are faulty and have used two different contact numbers for both doses. So, even they are registered as two people on the portal. Now our biggest challenge is to inoculate the number of people who have taken the first dose here with the second dose.There is a difference of about 600,000, which is difficult for us to bridge,” said Sharma.

“The overall vaccination target has been achieved, but that is mainly because the 18-44 age group has been proactive and more people than the targeted population have taken the vaccines. However, the senior citizens have been reluctant since the vaccination began. Though the portal was first opened for this category, we have still not achieved 100% in the first dose. Since we started doorstep vaccination within societies, the numbers have improved, but the vaccination coverage is still low,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district immunisation officer.

The health department has already held vaccination camps in over 35 high-rises so far. According to Dohare, the health department is now holding camps at 5-7 societies in Noida and 2-3 societies in Greater Noida West every day.

On Thursday, the district reported 78 fresh cases and 118 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 532. The positivity rate is now around 2% and over 3,000 tests are being conducted daily.

Officials said that with most of the people fully vaccinated, the district health department will restart routine immunization, especially for children and pregnant women.

Since Covid vaccination started last January, the entire workforce was deployed for jabbing the eligible beneficiaries with the Covid-19 vaccine, with routine immunisation taking a backseat. The health department has now divided the available staff--keeping 50% for routine immunization and the remaining 50% for Covid vaccination.