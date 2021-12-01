Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar: 49,908 fined 29.9L for violating traffic rules in November
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar: 49,908 fined 29.9L for violating traffic rules in November

At 18,181, the maximum number of fines were issued to people riding motorcycles without helmets, followed by no parking (12,109), wrong-side driving (4,606), speeding (3,104), without seatbelt (2,731) and red light jumping (2,698), among other violations
In November, the traffic police also issued fines against other violations like triple riding on bikes (748), no entry (711), pollution (632), hooters (258), using cellphone while driving (160), black films (134), and others (194). (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByShafaque Alam

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued 49,908 fines to the tune of 29.9 lakh during the ‘Traffic Safety Month’ -- from November 1-30, said officials on Tuesday.

At 18,181, the maximum number of fines were issued to people riding motorcycles without helmets, followed by no parking (12,109), wrong-side driving (4,606), speeding (3,104), without seatbelt (2,731), red light jumping (2,698), without insurance papers (1,309), faulty registration number plates (1,207), and without driving licence (1,066) among others violations.

The police department organised the month-long awareness and enforcement drives with an aim to educate people about road safety, said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar. “We organised several awareness programmes through the month, and also sensitised nearly 6,660 drivers of cabs, taxis, e-rickshaws, and buses. We also organised workshops at 21 schools, and sensitised 5,980 students and 286 teachers,” Saha said.

He also said that violations like riding motorcycles without helmets in Gautam Budh Nagar usually tops the list. “We made wearing helmets a mandatory thing even for pillion riders. People have started following traffic rules, and we hope that such violations will decrease in the coming days, with the ongoing enforcement drive,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

To encourage motorcycle riders to wear helmets, the Noida traffic police has also planned to launch a helmet bank where people can get free helmets to be used for a week, Saha said.

In November, the traffic police also issued fines against other violations like triple loading on bikes (748), no entry (711), pollution (632), hooters (258), using cellphone while driving (160), black films (134), and others (194). “We issued 29.9 lakh as fines to these violators in November. The number of fines and the fine amount may increase as some e-challan data have not been updated. The traffic police issued 507,257 fines and collected 4.22 crore from the violators from January to November this year,” according to Saha.

413 vehicles -- older than 10 years or 15 years (diesel/petrol), or vehicles creating pollution -- were also seized in November, he added.

The traffic police, meanwhile, plans to engage school students as traffic volunteers. “We have nearly 1,000 traffic volunteers, and are planning to invite young volunteers to participate in our programmes to create traffic awareness. Messages conveyed by children will be effective for the elders,” Saha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP