CBSE results: Decline in pass pecentage in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad

Students of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. While many of them scored as high as 99.40% and 99.8%, the overall pass percentage in both districts fell when compared to last year when exams were conducted in two parts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students of Delhi Public school in Noida Sector 30, celebrates after CBSE announced the results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In the Noida region, which includes Gautam Budh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad, and 16 other nearby districts, the pass percentage for class 12 was 80.36%, which was third from last across the country. The region scored a pass percentage of 92.50% for class 10, which put it in the 10th position, all India.

Piyush Sharma, the regional director of CBSE, Noida, said the pass percentage for class 12 students in Gautam Budh Nagar was 86.78%, and 84.42% in Ghaziabad.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, 18,225 students appeared for the exam, of whom 15,815 cleared the exams. In Ghaziabad, 19,826 students sat for the exams,of whom 16,738 passed the boards. Last year, the pass rates for class 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad were 91.53% and 92.02%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage for class 10 was 93.70% in Gautam Budh Nagar and 93.12% in Ghaziabad.

“The total number of class 10 students who appeared in Gautam Budh Nagar was 24,013 of whom 22,500 passed while in Ghaziabad, 23,572 students appeared for the exams of whom 21,951 cleared the exams,” Sharma said.

Renu Singh, principal, Amity International School, Noida, and district coordinator for CBSE, said there was a drop in individual scores this time.

Singh added that since Delhi University has introduced entrance exams for admission to undergraduate courses, motivation among students to score high in class 12 was less.

She said, “Students tend to focus more on entrance exams rather than CBSE board exams which could explain the low scores this time.”

Ishmit Kaur, a class 12 student of Somerville School, Noida, secured 99.4% marks and ranked among the top 10 in the Noida region.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the class 10 pass percentage was 93.70% while in Ghaziabad, it was 93.12%.

Rachit Jain of Amity International School, Noida, scored 99.8% marks in class 10 board exams, and Anahad Rakhra of DPS Noida scored 99.2%.

At Shiv Nadar School, Noida, Siddhant Bembey scored 98.2% in class 12 board exams.

Shireen Bindru of class 12, a student of Vishwa Bharati School, secured 99% marks. She said, “I got a full 100 in four subjects and 95 in one subject. I studied for six hours during the exam but also took out two hours daily for sport. I want to become an IAS officer going forward.”

Tanushree Khandelwal, a student at DPS Greater Noida, scored 99.40% marks in class 12. Her principal Sandhiya Awasthi said, “The school is very proud of the achievements of our students. This was the first time since the Covid pandemic that the board exams were held in person at schools, instead of online or in hybrid mode. We ensured that students were handheld and given proper guidance to fare well.”

In Ghaziabad, Asmi Basak of Silverline Prestige School scored 97% in class 12, and the school achieved an impressive overall result with 50% of its students securing distinction (above 75% marks) and 82% securing first class (above 60%).

Naman Jain, director (development), Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said, “Asmi Basak secured the top position in the PCM (physics/chemistry/maths) stream with an impressive score of 97%. Her dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and she is an inspiration to all our students.”

