Gautam Budh Nagar AOAs start jab camps for teenagers at residential complexes

As vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15-18 age group started on Monday, apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in Gautam Budh Nagar have started holding vaccination camps for teenagers inside the residential premises itself, said officials on Tuesday.

According to the representatives of the Noida Federation of apartment owners’ association (NOFAA), it has come to agreements with private hospitals in the area to facilitate the vaccination camps.

A vaccination camp was set up in Noida Sector 74’s Ajnara Grand Heritage apartments on Tuesday, where 50 children in the 15-18 age group were administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’. The residential complex has 1,500 flats.

“Some parents are apprehensive of taking their children to hospitals for the vaccination, some want to avoid crowds at government vaccination centres set up at schools, so we decided to bring the facility at their doorsteps so that children get vaccinated at the earliest,” said Abhinav Saini, Ajnara Grand Heritage AOA, adding that another vaccination camp will be held on January 11.

“After vaccinating 50 beneficiaries, nearly 30-40 others are left, who will get the vaccine shot on January 11... A vaccination camp will also be held for senior citizens, where they will get their precautionary dose,” Saini said.

At present, the housing complex has two active Covid cases and both of them are in home isolation.

According to Rajiva Singh, president of NOFAA, more such camps are scheduled to be set up this week. “Apart from Ajnara, three more housing complexes in sectors 62, 50 and 93 will hold vaccination camps this week. We have requested all high-rise housing complexes to schedule vaccination camps for the teenagers and precautionary shots for the senior citizens. In case the number of eligible children is less in a particular residential complex, we can form clusters of high-rises and organise such camps in one housing complex. All the AOAs have been tasked to form a data of eligible children for their first shot, and seniors for precautionary shots,” said Singh.

A testing camp was also set up at Prateek Wisteria Apartments in Sector 77 on Monday. “Our housing complex has been witnessing a number of Covid cases, so we decided to hold a testing camp here. We will also hold a vaccination camp on January 11 for the teenagers and the senior citizens,” said Amit Gupta from the AOA.

There are 23 active Covid cases in the residential complex at present, Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We encourage the residents to be proactive to get vaccinated... If a cluster of housing complexes has more than 200 eligible children to be vaccinated, the health department will try to arrange a vaccination camp there.”

