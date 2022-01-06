Gautam Budh Nagar brings in restrictions as active Covid cases cross 1,000-mark

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration decided to put more restrictions in place from January 6 as the tally of Covid-19 cases in the district crossed 1,000 with the emergence of 510 new cases on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed that more restrictions must be brought in districts where the active case tally crosses 1,000.

According to official figures till Wednesday, the district recorded a total of 1,110 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Ghaziabad which reported an active case count of 815 with 255 fresh cases.

The UP government, in its directions on Tuesday, increased the night curfew timings from 11pm-5am to 10pm-6am. The directions also said that districts, where the number of active cases is over 1,000, should operate cinema halls/banquet halls and restaurants with a 50% capacity.

“The Gautam Budh Nagar district crossed the figure of 1,000 active cases, and we have decided to put restrictions in place from January 6. In line with government directions, swimming pools, water parks and gyms will be closed in the district till January 14, while restaurants/cinema halls will operate at 50% capacity. We have also advised companies in the IT sector to encourage employees to work from home while different organisations/companies and industrial units have been asked to set up Covid help desks,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The state government has already directed the closure of schools, up to Class 10, till January 14.

“In markets and malls, we will start with a ‘no mask, no sale’ campaign, wherein traders will be encouraged not to sell items to people who come in without masks. Although we are recording a high number of cases, the severity of symptoms is very low or negligible; patients hardly require hospitalisation or oxygen,” Suhas added.

As part of the restrictions amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the government has directed that for events such as marriages,a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in enclosed spaces and 50% of the venue capacity will be allowed if events are held in open spaces.

In another set of directions under the Graded Response, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra issued guidelines, which said that a two-day off will be given to children in the 15-18 age category after they get vaccinated. The vaccination for the children started on January 3 this year, and nearly 76,7321 from across Uttar Pradesh have received the first dose of Covid vaccine ‘Covaxin’ till Wednesday evening.

The chief secretary also said that there should be strict enforcement of Covid protocols at weekly or daily markets, and if needed, such markets should be relocated to different areas. Different shops at these markets should be opened at different timings to avoid overcrowding. Traders have been directed to paint circles outside their shops to make customers stand at a distance and maintain social distancing

The two districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad occupy the first two respective positions across UP in terms of the highest number of active Covid-19 cases.

According to state control room figures on Tuesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district stood first with 597 active cases while Ghaziabad stood second with 561 active cases. On Wednesday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded the highest number of active Covid cases in the state at 1,110, Ghaziabad 806 and Lucknow 757.

“We will also bring in more restrictions once our case tally crosses the 1,000-figure mark. It is likely that this will take place in a day or two,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city) of Ghaziabad.

With fresh cases coming in, the sample positivity rate in Ghaziabad was recorded at 2.94% in January as against the overall rate of 2.64% recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Rates for Covid tests

In another order, the state government fixed the rates of RT-PCR tests carried out by private laboratories. If a private hospital sends RT-PCR samples to a private lab, the rate of test will be ₹700 (including GST) while it will be ₹900 (including GST) if private labs collect samples themselves.

In case a designated government officer sends samples to a private lab, the rate would be ₹500 (including GST).

The rates for rapid antigen test will be priced at ₹250 while the test through TrueNat will be ₹1,250 with ₹200 extra if a sample is collected from the house of a suspected case.

The rates for high-resolution CT scans have also been fixed from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 for different categories of CT scan tests. The rates are inclusive of the cost of PPE kit/sanitisation and other expenses.

The directions were issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).

