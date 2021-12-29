Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad account for 35% active Covid cases in Uttar Prdaesh

Officials of the health department said on Tuesday that Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have so far reported 34.87% of the active Covid cases -- 113 out of the total 324 infections -- in Uttar Pradesh this month, till Monday.

According to figures released by the state control room on Monday, Lucknow account for 19.44% (63 cases) of the active cases in Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Budh Nagar has 17.28% (56 active cases) and Ghaziabad has 17.59% (57 cases) -- the top three districts to have the maximum number of infections in the state. These three districts account for 54.32% of the total active Covid cases reported in the state, as of Monday.

Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad, said, “Many travellers, who came from other states, have tested positive for the virus, and the others are contacts of infected patients. So, there is a rise in the number of cases reported in December, but almost all the patients are asymptomatic... We have also ramped up testing at 42 government facilities for Covid treatment, and soon, the opening and closing timings for these hospitals will be increased.”

On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad reported 28 and 10 fresh Covid cases, taking the active caseload to 82 and 65, respectively.

“There is an increase in the cases as testing facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Uttar Pradesh are multiple times higher than other districts in the state. With increased testing, we are tracing positive cases and containing them at an early stage. Majority of the patients are symptomatic,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

During the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 during April and May this year, the share of the two districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad combined -- was 4.29% (14,912 active cases out of the total 310,783 cases) and 7.44% (2,761 active cases out of the total 37,044 cases) in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts, meanwhile, said these two districts have a large population of working-class people, who have to travel on a daily basis. “That is why the spread of infection. The district should enhance testing facilities and trace more positive cases so that those could be contained and the spread of the infection could be checked,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Among the 10 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, were a 10-year-old girl from Indirapuram, who returned from the UK on December 19; four members of a family from Nehru Nagar; and one patient each from Ramprastha, Vasundhara, Crossings Republik (with a travel history from Mumbai on December 23), Shalimar Garden and Raj Nagar Extension. Six of the 10 patients are contacts of previously detected positive cases and all of them are in home isolation, said the officials.

