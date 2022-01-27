Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate celebrates Republic Day

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Wednesday celebrated the Republic Day at Police Lines in Surajpur, Greater Noida. A parade was held in which different departments of the force, including women safety wing, bomb squad and special commando team, participated.

Addressing a small gathering at the venue, police commissioner Alok Singh enlisted the achievements of the police force and various initiatives taken by the commissionerate in the last one year.

“We have started a ‘safe city’ project in the district, under which 1,500 new high resolution CCTV cameras and five drone cameras will be installed at 450 locations. On January 24, we also initiated a project called ‘Nanhe Parinde’. Under this, four vans will go different villages to provide education at the doorstep of children. As of now, 900 underprivileged children have been provided education under the initiative,” said Singh.

District magistrate Suhas LY was the chief guest at the event who unfurled the national flag. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Gautam Budh Nagar is a hub of development and new opportunities as it attracts foreign investments. The police force always sets an example for the people on how to face challenges”. He also recited an inspirational poem for the audience.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Director General’s awards were accorded to police personnel for exceptional services. In Gautam Budh Nagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey was accorded the gold medal for gallantry by the police commissioner. Among other personnel in the district, sub-inspector Anuj Kumar, head constables Kuldeep Kumar and Sandeep Malik, and constable Sanjeev Kumar were given the DG’s silver disc for gallantry.

