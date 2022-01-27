Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate celebrates Republic Day
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate celebrates Republic Day

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Wednesday celebrated the Republic Day at Police Lines in Surajpur, Greater Noida
A parade was held in which different departments of the force, including women safety wing, bomb squad and special commando team, participated. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
A parade was held in which different departments of the force, including women safety wing, bomb squad and special commando team, participated. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAshni Dhaor

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Wednesday celebrated the Republic Day at Police Lines in Surajpur, Greater Noida. A parade was held in which different departments of the force, including women safety wing, bomb squad and special commando team, participated.

Addressing a small gathering at the venue, police commissioner Alok Singh enlisted the achievements of the police force and various initiatives taken by the commissionerate in the last one year.

“We have started a ‘safe city’ project in the district, under which 1,500 new high resolution CCTV cameras and five drone cameras will be installed at 450 locations. On January 24, we also initiated a project called ‘Nanhe Parinde’. Under this, four vans will go different villages to provide education at the doorstep of children. As of now, 900 underprivileged children have been provided education under the initiative,” said Singh.

District magistrate Suhas LY was the chief guest at the event who unfurled the national flag. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Gautam Budh Nagar is a hub of development and new opportunities as it attracts foreign investments. The police force always sets an example for the people on how to face challenges”. He also recited an inspirational poem for the audience.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Director General’s awards were accorded to police personnel for exceptional services. In Gautam Budh Nagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey was accorded the gold medal for gallantry by the police commissioner. Among other personnel in the district, sub-inspector Anuj Kumar, head constables Kuldeep Kumar and Sandeep Malik, and constable Sanjeev Kumar were given the DG’s silver disc for gallantry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out