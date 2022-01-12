Gautam Budh Nagar: Political parties yet to finalise candidates for all 3 seats

With very few days to go for nominations to begin for the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election, most major political parties are yet to announce their respective candidates for all three assembly seats -- Noida, Dadri and Jewar -- in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Under phase 1 of the election, candidates are to begin filing their nominations on January 14. The last date to file nominations is January 21; nominations will be scrutinised on January 24, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 27. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7.

According to representatives of major political parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress, they have almost finalised candidates’ names and will announce them soon. The BSP has fielded candidates in Dadri (farmer leader Manvir Bhati) and Jewar (former journalist Narendra Dedha) assemblies but has not named anyone from Noida yet.

“Political parties are unable to announce the names of their candidates because they fear internal fighting. We are the first party to name candidates from Dadri and Jewar, and our party will field a candidate from Noida on January 15, as well as other seats in the state,” said Lakhmi Singh, president of BSP in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Congress leaders said they will announce the party’s candidates from all Gautam Budh Nagar seats on January 13, a day before the filing of the nominations.

“The top leadership has finalised the list for three seats. The names will be announced on January 13 if all goes according to plan,” said a Congress worker, requesting anonymity.

The SP’s national spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati said, “Our party will announce the names of candidates from all seats in a couple of days as the top leaders are working on the list.”

The BJP, which won all three seats in the district in the 2017 assembly election, is yet to announce its candidates as well, and has not clarified whether the ruling MLAs will be asked to file their nominations again.

“Ours is a disciplined party, where a hardworking ordinary party worker gets the opportunity to fight the election and then serve the general public. Thus, the central leadership will decide the candidates and soon announce their names,” said Chandra Mohan, BJP spokesperson for UP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 8 announced that no political rallies, roadshows, or street corner meetings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till January 15.

On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh and district magistrate Suhas LY inspected polling booths in the district as per the directions of the election commission.

“We have directed the staff that it is their duty to make sure all Covid-19 protocols are followed during the polling process. We have made instructions to prepare all arrangements required for a peaceful and fair election,” said Alok Singh CP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

