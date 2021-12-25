Gautam Budh Nagar receives 626 applications for Covid compensation

The district administration has received 626 applications so far for the ex-gratia compensation of ₹50,000 to the kin of those who died of Covid-19 against the 468 fatalities from the infection that have been reported in the district.

This means that the district has received 158 applications more than the total number of deaths recorded. Officials explained these are applications from the kin of all those residents, who died outside the district or state. Most applications are genuine and can be verified from the online state portals, said officials.

“The higher number of applications does not mean that 626 people died in Noida. The applications are from the kin of all those, who were residents of Gautam Budh Nagar but may have died here or in other districts or states and added to that particular region’s death toll. At the peak of the second wave, people got admitted to other places too, wherever they could find a bed. Others were probably already living or visiting another city when they got infected,” said additional district magistrate Vandita Srivastava, who is the nodal officer for the compensation disbursement.

She added about 300-odd applications are from the kin of those, who are residents of Noida and have died here. Their details are available in the district’s list.

She further explained that of the total 468 deaths recorded in Noida, just 377 were Noida residents. The remaining 91 were residents of other districts and states, whose kin will have to apply in those districts for compensation. She clarified that of the 377 residents whose deaths have been recorded in Noida, not all their relatives have applied for the compensation yet.

Officials said the applications are being examined, against which the disbursement will soon begin. “We are verifying all applications and they all seem to be genuine. Some of them have minor errors that we are getting rectified. We are trying to ensure most of these applicants receive the compensation soon,” said Srivastava.

Rolled out by the Centre and approved by the Supreme Court, all states and UTs are supposed to disburse the compensation amount from State Disaster Response Fund.

Across Uttar Pradesh, 22,915 deaths have been reported so far. Districts, such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Jhansi, have recorded more deaths than Gautam Budh Nagar. Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad is close with 461 deaths. Ghaziabad has also received around 150 applications more than the total number of deaths reported.