Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March. However, the district began recording an increase in the number of cases in April, and on April 19, the number of daily cases crossed the 100-mark, as 107 new infections were reported.

However, district health department officials maintained that there is no “wave” this time despite an increase in the number of cases, and said Noida was the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh due to its proximity to Delhi.

“During the last wave, the number of cases had increased substantially. However, this time there is no sharp rise in cases. We hope that the number of cases will gradually decrease. Only Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad are reporting the maximum number of cases in the state. Cases in these two districts always increase as and when cases in Delhi do,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sharma added that the infection rate among children has also drastically reduced as compared to the initial few days of April--cases among children comprised 20-30% of all daily cases in the first week, now they comprise less than 10%.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for all age groups in the district has been expanded, especially for children in the 12-18 age group. According to officials in the health department, so far, 4,114,000 doses have been administered across the district, which includes 2,274,000 first doses, 1,743,000 second doses and around 97,000 precautionary or booster doses. Around 60,000 doses have been administered to the 12-15 age group, 163,000 doses to the 15-18 age group, 2,823,000 to the 18-45 age group, 670,000 to the 45-60 age group and 371,000 to the 60-plus age group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}