Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said.
According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March. However, the district began recording an increase in the number of cases in April, and on April 19, the number of daily cases crossed the 100-mark, as 107 new infections were reported.
However, district health department officials maintained that there is no “wave” this time despite an increase in the number of cases, and said Noida was the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh due to its proximity to Delhi.
“During the last wave, the number of cases had increased substantially. However, this time there is no sharp rise in cases. We hope that the number of cases will gradually decrease. Only Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad are reporting the maximum number of cases in the state. Cases in these two districts always increase as and when cases in Delhi do,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Dr Sharma added that the infection rate among children has also drastically reduced as compared to the initial few days of April--cases among children comprised 20-30% of all daily cases in the first week, now they comprise less than 10%.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for all age groups in the district has been expanded, especially for children in the 12-18 age group. According to officials in the health department, so far, 4,114,000 doses have been administered across the district, which includes 2,274,000 first doses, 1,743,000 second doses and around 97,000 precautionary or booster doses. Around 60,000 doses have been administered to the 12-15 age group, 163,000 doses to the 15-18 age group, 2,823,000 to the 18-45 age group, 670,000 to the 45-60 age group and 371,000 to the 60-plus age group.
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident. Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
