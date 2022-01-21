Gautam Budh Nagar reports 1,685 fresh cases, recoveries surpass daily case tally

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,685 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of infections reported in the month of January to 22,748. Currently, there are 8,992 active cases in the district while 2,288 people have been declared ‘recovered’ in the past 24 hours ending on Thursday evening.

The number of patients recovering from the infection daily are more than the new cases being reported everyday. Officials said it is a good sign that the recovery rate is improving while cases are also coming down. Additionally, no death has been reported in the past 10 days. The district has reported only one Covid fatality In the last two months.

“We are prepared for all situations though the hospitalisation rate is very low. We hope that cases continue to reduce; there is no need for oxygen beds anymore,” said district magistrate Suhas LY.

So far, 86,763 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on the back of 1,858,862 tests.

Meanwhile, another mega vaccination drive was conducted on Thursday at 94 government centres, mainly to inoculate more beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group. Around 68,000 adolescents have taken the vaccine so far while the estimated population in this category is 115,000.

“We are conducting regular vaccination drives at over 80 schools across the district. We hope that more children in the 15-17 age group turn up to take their shots. We are also appealing to parents to get their children vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr Amit Vikram, district immunisation officer.