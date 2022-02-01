Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar reports 358 new Covid cases, 1 death
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar reports 358 new Covid cases, 1 death

According to Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the number of deaths being reported everyday in the district should not be taken lightly
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at the district hospital, Sector 30, in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 358 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday, district officials said. According to data, the district has reported at least one death due to the disease every day since January 25. So far, there have been 14 deaths in January, the highest monthly toll in the last seven months.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the number of deaths being reported everyday in the district should not be taken lightly.

“The death toll in the district is alarming not only for the health department but also for the general public, and should not be taken lightly. The health department is on alert and we are tracking, tracing and testing intensively,” he said.

He added that the deaths reported in January are all “co-incidental” findings. “Though they are alarming, the number of Covid deaths reported in the district are all accidental, or rather, co-incidental findings. These are comorbid cases wherein the patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment of other diseases and tested positive for Covid after routine RT-PCR tests. As a result, the patients did not exactly die due to Covid but because of their comorbid conditions,” said the CMO.

RELATED STORIES

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the district has reported 94,817 Covid-19 cases while 1,902,165 samples have been tested for the virus. The death toll in the district has reached 482.

On Monday, the district also reported 456 recoveries, and an active caseload of 3,081, according to the state health bulletin.

Officials said the district has so far administered about 3,680,398 doses of the Covid vaccine, including 2,135,164 first doses, 1,515,368 second doses and 29,866 booster doses. Over 76,000 children in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the data shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP