Gautam Budh Nagar reports 358 new Covid cases, 1 death

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 358 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday, district officials said. According to data, the district has reported at least one death due to the disease every day since January 25. So far, there have been 14 deaths in January, the highest monthly toll in the last seven months.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the number of deaths being reported everyday in the district should not be taken lightly.

“The death toll in the district is alarming not only for the health department but also for the general public, and should not be taken lightly. The health department is on alert and we are tracking, tracing and testing intensively,” he said.

He added that the deaths reported in January are all “co-incidental” findings. “Though they are alarming, the number of Covid deaths reported in the district are all accidental, or rather, co-incidental findings. These are comorbid cases wherein the patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment of other diseases and tested positive for Covid after routine RT-PCR tests. As a result, the patients did not exactly die due to Covid but because of their comorbid conditions,” said the CMO.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the district has reported 94,817 Covid-19 cases while 1,902,165 samples have been tested for the virus. The death toll in the district has reached 482.

On Monday, the district also reported 456 recoveries, and an active caseload of 3,081, according to the state health bulletin.

Officials said the district has so far administered about 3,680,398 doses of the Covid vaccine, including 2,135,164 first doses, 1,515,368 second doses and 29,866 booster doses. Over 76,000 children in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the data shows.