Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar reports 600 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate now 3%
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar reports 600 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate now 3%

With more than 500 cases being reported in the last two days,a total of 1,529 cases have already been reported in the first six days of January
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man at the District Hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 600 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of new infections reported in a day, surpassing the previous day’s record of 510 cases, a nearly four times jump in the single-day tally of infections, as compared to 140 infections reported on Tuesday.

The last time this many fresh cases were reported in a single day was on May 17 last year, when the district had recorded 457 new cases in a day.

With more than 500 cases being reported in the last two days,a total of 1,529 cases have already been reported in the first six days of January. The number of active cases in the district stood at 1,706 on Thursday at a positivity rate of 3%.

According to officials, as many as six patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. As of now, all active patients in the district have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

“Out of the 600 new cases, four are travellers from other states. As many as 20 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to Noida Covid Hospital as per information available with the health department. One patient is admitted to the ICU as he has comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension,” said Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

RELATED STORIES

He added that the new cases also include those testing positive during contact tracing. “However, there are no clusters in the district as of now,” he added.

No new cases of the Omicron variant was reported on Thursday. Gautam Budh Nagar’s first case of Omicron variant was confirmed by the health department on Tuesday in a 35-year-old resident of Sector 137, who had no travel history.

Meanwhile, the district health department on Thursday carried out training of oxygen plant operators from government hospitals.

“A state-mandated training of 20 technicians handling oxygen plants at ESIC Hospital, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida Covid Hospital (NCH), Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Community Health Centres Bisrakh and Dadri was conducted at Sector 39’s Noida Covid Hospital on Thursday. The ten-hour training is being conducted by technicians from Lucknow. While five-hour session was taken on Thursday, another five hour session will be carried out on Friday,” said Dr Shweta Khurana, oxygen supply in-charge of district health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP