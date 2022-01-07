Gautam Budh Nagar reports 600 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate now 3%

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 600 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of new infections reported in a day, surpassing the previous day’s record of 510 cases, a nearly four times jump in the single-day tally of infections, as compared to 140 infections reported on Tuesday.

The last time this many fresh cases were reported in a single day was on May 17 last year, when the district had recorded 457 new cases in a day.

With more than 500 cases being reported in the last two days,a total of 1,529 cases have already been reported in the first six days of January. The number of active cases in the district stood at 1,706 on Thursday at a positivity rate of 3%.

According to officials, as many as six patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. As of now, all active patients in the district have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

“Out of the 600 new cases, four are travellers from other states. As many as 20 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to Noida Covid Hospital as per information available with the health department. One patient is admitted to the ICU as he has comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension,” said Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He added that the new cases also include those testing positive during contact tracing. “However, there are no clusters in the district as of now,” he added.

No new cases of the Omicron variant was reported on Thursday. Gautam Budh Nagar’s first case of Omicron variant was confirmed by the health department on Tuesday in a 35-year-old resident of Sector 137, who had no travel history.

Meanwhile, the district health department on Thursday carried out training of oxygen plant operators from government hospitals.

“A state-mandated training of 20 technicians handling oxygen plants at ESIC Hospital, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida Covid Hospital (NCH), Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Community Health Centres Bisrakh and Dadri was conducted at Sector 39’s Noida Covid Hospital on Thursday. The ten-hour training is being conducted by technicians from Lucknow. While five-hour session was taken on Thursday, another five hour session will be carried out on Friday,” said Dr Shweta Khurana, oxygen supply in-charge of district health department.

