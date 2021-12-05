Gautam Budh Nagar reports 9 new Covid cases in a day; Noida on new variant alert

HT Correspondent

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration and the district health department were on alert on Sunday after nine fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district within 24 hours — as of Saturday. Officials, however, said that “there was no reason to be concerned about the situation yet”.

The coronavirus testing in Noida has been increased from an average of nearly 1,000 to 2,200 daily. Officials said that random Covid-19 testing has also been increased.

Five of a family were among the nine persons who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and none of them have any Covid-19 symptom, except a female who has a cough and cold, according to the officials.

“The five persons from the family tested positive for the virus during a random check, and all of them are doing fine... We have increased the Covid-19 testing in the district, and have also asked all the hospital authorities to report about fresh cases immediately after those are being detected. There may be a few extra cases once in a while, but that is miniscule compared to the district’s population. There is no reason to worry about the increase in the number of cases yet,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

The other patients included a health worker from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), who tested positive for Covid-19 during a random sampling, and the remaining three persons tested positive for the virus during hospital visits. All primary contacts of the GIMS health worker have also been tested.

Meanwhile, as a case of the new Covid-19 variant — Omicron — has been reported in Delhi, officials said that no connection to Noida has been found yet.

However, with cases of the new Covid-19 variant coming to the fore in India and the state government issuing directions to check the spread of the infection, the district health department on Thursday reserved 30 beds at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 for all international travellers who test positive for Covid-19.

Gautam Budh Nagar has received a list of 499 international travellers so far, who have come to Noida from “at-risk” countries. Most of them have been tested for Covid-19, and no positive case has been reported yet, said the officials. The list includes all countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. There are about 44 European countries.