Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar reports 969 fresh coronavirus infections, one death in a day
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar reports 969 fresh coronavirus infections, one death in a day

The test positivity rate of the district on Sunday was 18%, a climbdown from Saturday’s positivity rate of 21%, the data shows
Noida, India - January 22, 2022: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test, at district hospital, Sector 30, in Noida, India, on Saturday, January 22, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported the second death due to Covid-19 this month, along with 969 new cases, according to the state’s health bulletin. The test positivity rate of the district on Sunday was 18%, a climbdown from Saturday’s positivity rate of 21%, the data shows.

The district on Saturday had reported 987 new cases.

According to officials from the district health department, a 27-year-old man lodged in Luksar jail in Greater Noida died at the Meerut hospital on January 20 after being tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, he was wrongly attributed to the death tally in Ghaziabad but was later cross-notified to Gautam Budh Nagar, said the officials.

“The patient was suffering from tuberculosis and was an alcoholic. On January 15, he was admitted to the district hospital for the treatment of other diseases. The next day he was referred to LLRM hospital in Meerut where, as per new admission procedure, he was tested for Covid-19 and the report turned out positive. On January 20, he passed away at the same hospital,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

The last Covid-19 death was reported in the district on January 14 when a 60-year-old man admitted to a private hospital had died. As per officials, the man suffered from comorbid conditions. The district has reported a total of 470 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the district also reported 1,674 recoveries from Covid-19 and the active cases went down to 6,898. So far, 90,258 cases have been reported in the district and 1,874,547 tests have been conducted.

“We can now see a downward trend in new cases of Covid-19 in the district while recoveries are on an upward trend. However, the health department remains on alert to prevent the spread of the viral infection in the district,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP