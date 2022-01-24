Gautam Budh Nagar reports 969 fresh coronavirus infections, one death in a day

Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported the second death due to Covid-19 this month, along with 969 new cases, according to the state’s health bulletin. The test positivity rate of the district on Sunday was 18%, a climbdown from Saturday’s positivity rate of 21%, the data shows.

The district on Saturday had reported 987 new cases.

According to officials from the district health department, a 27-year-old man lodged in Luksar jail in Greater Noida died at the Meerut hospital on January 20 after being tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, he was wrongly attributed to the death tally in Ghaziabad but was later cross-notified to Gautam Budh Nagar, said the officials.

“The patient was suffering from tuberculosis and was an alcoholic. On January 15, he was admitted to the district hospital for the treatment of other diseases. The next day he was referred to LLRM hospital in Meerut where, as per new admission procedure, he was tested for Covid-19 and the report turned out positive. On January 20, he passed away at the same hospital,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

The last Covid-19 death was reported in the district on January 14 when a 60-year-old man admitted to a private hospital had died. As per officials, the man suffered from comorbid conditions. The district has reported a total of 470 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the district also reported 1,674 recoveries from Covid-19 and the active cases went down to 6,898. So far, 90,258 cases have been reported in the district and 1,874,547 tests have been conducted.

“We can now see a downward trend in new cases of Covid-19 in the district while recoveries are on an upward trend. However, the health department remains on alert to prevent the spread of the viral infection in the district,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

