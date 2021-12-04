Gautam Budh Nagar reports nine fresh Covid-19 cases

Nine fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar in the past 24 hours, said officials on Saturday.

The district has 22 active Covid-19 cases -- highest in Uttar Pradesh at present.

So far, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 63,418 cases of Covid-19, since the pandemic outbreak. The highest number of Covid-19 cases were reported in the district this month, as a possible spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, also continues.

“A spike in the number of Covid-19 cases is because of the increased testing, following an alert issued in the district because of the new variant of the virus. There is no need to panic,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 64 Covid-19 cases in November, and 57 in October. This district has reported only one death due to the coronavirus in the past five months, according to the officials.

On October 13, the district reported a death due to Covid when a 67-year-old patient succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 467. This was the first death reported in the district in the past five months, the officials said. The district has not reported any Covid-related death since.

