Gautam Budh Nagar reports three Covid deaths, highest in seven months

The number of new cases almost doubled in Gautam Budh Nagar as the district on Saturday reported 620 fresh Covid-19 cases, compared to 376 cases registered on Friday, and three fatalities--the highest number of Covid deaths to be reported in the district in a day in the last seven months. The last time the district reported as many deaths in a day was on June 3 last year.

However, the active case load in the district dropped to 3,559 from 3,907 on Friday as 967 patients were declared ‘recovered’ on Saturday.

So far, there have been 12 Covid deaths this month, which is also the highest in the last seven months. According to official records, the district has been reporting two deaths everyday between January 26 and 28.

According to officials of the district health department, all three fatalities reported on Saturday were accidental findings. While two patients were in the age group of 25-30 years, one was 40-years-old. Officials said all three patients had not taken any of the vaccine doses.

“All the three patients were undergoing treatment for their comorbidities at different private hospitals in the district. They tested positive for Covid-19 after their RT-PCR tests were conducted by the hospital as a routine procedure. The patients died on January 28,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer.

When asked about the high Covid death toll in January, Kushwaha added, “All the deaths reported this month have been accidental findings at hospitals as the patients were admitted for treatment of their comorbidities. None of the cases were such that they went to the hospital because of Covid symptoms”.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate in the district on Saturday was 17%, higher from Friday’s 10%. At the peak of the third wave, the positivity rate had reached 48% in the district on January 16. Officials said the health department has been testing over 3,500 samples every day.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the district has reported 94,075 Covid-19 cases while 480 people have succumbed to the virus.

