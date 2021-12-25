Gautam Budh Nagar traffic cops to check noise levels at Christmas, New Year parties

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Friday said they will use decibel meters to check noise levels during parties, which will be organised on the occasions of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and take suitable action against offenders who violate the permissible noise limits.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said keeping in line with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, the traffic police has been conducting enforcement drives to check noise levels in the district. “The traffic police teams are equipped with two decibel meters. They will visit different areas, which are hubs of party venues or where many programmes are likely to be organised,and take action against noise pollution,” said Saha.

The permissible noise levels in residential areas is 55 decibel during the day and 45 decibel at night. In commercial areas, the permissible sound limit is 65 decibel during the day and 55 decibel at night. Officials said that according to the norms laid down in the Motor Vehicle Act, the permissible sound levels in sensitive areas, such as hospitals, is 50 decibel during the day and 40 decibel at night.

The DCP said action will be taken against people if they play loud music in parties on New Year’s Eve. “There is no specific penalty for playing loud music but violation under noise pollution draws a fine of ₹10,000 fine,” said the officer

The state government has already announced a curfew from 11pm to 5am from Saturday amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The government also said only 200 people could attend marriages and social functions, in which all necessary Covid-safety protocols have to be followed. Alok Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner, said police teams will ensure strict enforcement of the night curfew.

From January to November this year, the traffic police issued 2,689 challans for noise pollution. The police issued total 5 lakh challan and recovered ₹4.23 crore as fine from violators during the same period.

Syed Shamim Anwar, associate director (marketing) of Entertainment City, which runs the Great India Place Mall and Gardens Galleria in Noida, said, “There is no big gathering or party for Christmas in the malls. The restaurants and bars normally organise parties on New Year’s Eve. They may reschedule their programmes to adhere to the government rules. We had followed the night curfew last year and we will follow this time too.”