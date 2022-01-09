GB Nagar admin removes posters as model code of conduct comes into effect

The district administration started removing posters and banners as the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday, soon after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7, with the counting of votes and declaration of results scheduled for March 10.

For the first phase, the notification will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 27.

District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas L Y, who is also the district election officer, said with the MCC coming into effect, the election department has scheduled a series of meetings for poll preparations. “On Sunday (January 9), we will hold a meeting with the returning officers and also with the police officials. We also have a meeting with the representatives of political parties where we will sensitise them about adhering to the MCC guidelines during campaigns and voting. We will also hold a press conference with media persons on Sunday afternoon,” said Suhas.

Vandita Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), and deputy district election officer, said the elections for the three assembly seats in Gautam Budh Nagar – Noida, Jewar and Dadri – will be held in the first phase on February 10. “We have enforced the MCC as the Election Commission of India announced the dates on Saturday. The election department has started removing the posters and banners placed from different locations,” she said.

Love Kumar, join commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, also held a meeting with officials at Surajpur police station and sensitized them about the poll preparations. “We have intensified checking in the district and at the borders with neighbouring districts and states.We are monitoring any suspicious movement with CCTV cameras. The illegal smuggling of liquor and weapons will be checked in the enforcement drives,” he said.

In view of prevailing Covid situation, the ECI has issued detailed instructions to assure minimum facilities at each polling station. It asked the officials to ensure mandatory sanitization of polling stations, thermal checking of voters at entry point, markers to demonstrate social distancing for queue, etc. The ECI has also directed the district election department to ensure all critical events, such as filing of nomination papers, scrutinizing the papers, voting, counting, etc, are recorded.

The Commission has also said that no roadshow, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 15. The Commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly.

Residents in Noida said the duration for which the restrictions will be in place should be extended as the peak of Covid-19--cases of which are already on the rise--is yet to come. K K Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association, said there should be restrictions on the rallies and meetings in the coming days. “People should observe utmost precautions in the election and the voting. The campaigning happens mostly after the nominations; large gatherings must be prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Jain.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said his party workers are disciplined and will follow the ECI’s guidelines for the elections. “We are satisfied with the development works we have done in Noida,” he said.

As on October 31, 2021, Gautam Budh Nagar had 1,567,617 registered voters in three assembly constituencies – Noida (664,837 voters), Dadri (565,682) and Jewar (337,098).

District officials said the election department conducted a special summary revision in November 2021 and added 82,000 new voters. People who complete 18 years on January 1, 2022, and enrol themselves as voters can cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections.