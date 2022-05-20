GB Nagar education dept directs shutting down of 16 private schools operating without recognition

Gautam Budh Nagar’s basic education officer on Wednesday came out with a notice listing 16 private schools in the district, which were shut down for allegedly running without recognition certificates, and issued directions for their closure with immediate effect.

According to district basic education officer Aishwarya Laxmi, instructions were issued to block education officers (BEO) in the district on May 5 to create a list of schools in their respective blocks, which have not obtained recognition certificates from the basic education department. “Following the directives, the BEOs in each block-- Jewar, Dadri, Bisrakh and Dankaur--carried out surprise inspections of schools and found a number of schools running without valid documents,” she said.

On May 18, the BSA issued a list of 16 schools, which were holding classes 1 to 8 in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which states that schools can only function after taking recognition from the district basic education department. “Notices have been issued to the operators of these schools and they have been ordered to shut down the institutions with immediate effect,” said the officer.

The schools that have been found operating in violation of rules are located at Garhi Chaukhandi, Mamura, Raipur Bangar, Mycha, Nangla Nainsukh, Salarpur, Madalpur, Jhajhar Road, Bhaipur Brahmanan and Wajidpur.

Maximum unrecognised schools (10) have been found in Bisrakh block, which includes Noida. Apart from this, three unrecognised schools were found running in Jewar, one in Dankaur and two in Dadri blocks. Officials said each of these schools has 100 to 150 students each.

Meanwhile, parents have expressed concerns about the future of students studying in these schools. “It is a huge task to transfer these students to other schools. The authorities can hand over the schools to another management, who can follow the rules and regulations and can run the school without hampering students’ education,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society.

In the letter dated May 18 issued by the BSA, Laxmi instructed all BEOs to ensure each student studying in these schools be admitted to another private or government school. “BEOs have to ensure that existing students get admission in nearby schools. If any BEO is found negligent in ensuring this, strict action will be taken against them. We urge parents to ensure they send their wards to recognised schools only,” said the order.

