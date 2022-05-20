GB Nagar education dept directs shutting down of 16 private schools operating without recognition
Gautam Budh Nagar’s basic education officer on Wednesday came out with a notice listing 16 private schools in the district, which were shut down for allegedly running without recognition certificates, and issued directions for their closure with immediate effect.
According to district basic education officer Aishwarya Laxmi, instructions were issued to block education officers (BEO) in the district on May 5 to create a list of schools in their respective blocks, which have not obtained recognition certificates from the basic education department. “Following the directives, the BEOs in each block-- Jewar, Dadri, Bisrakh and Dankaur--carried out surprise inspections of schools and found a number of schools running without valid documents,” she said.
On May 18, the BSA issued a list of 16 schools, which were holding classes 1 to 8 in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which states that schools can only function after taking recognition from the district basic education department. “Notices have been issued to the operators of these schools and they have been ordered to shut down the institutions with immediate effect,” said the officer.
The schools that have been found operating in violation of rules are located at Garhi Chaukhandi, Mamura, Raipur Bangar, Mycha, Nangla Nainsukh, Salarpur, Madalpur, Jhajhar Road, Bhaipur Brahmanan and Wajidpur.
Maximum unrecognised schools (10) have been found in Bisrakh block, which includes Noida. Apart from this, three unrecognised schools were found running in Jewar, one in Dankaur and two in Dadri blocks. Officials said each of these schools has 100 to 150 students each.
Meanwhile, parents have expressed concerns about the future of students studying in these schools. “It is a huge task to transfer these students to other schools. The authorities can hand over the schools to another management, who can follow the rules and regulations and can run the school without hampering students’ education,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society.
In the letter dated May 18 issued by the BSA, Laxmi instructed all BEOs to ensure each student studying in these schools be admitted to another private or government school. “BEOs have to ensure that existing students get admission in nearby schools. If any BEO is found negligent in ensuring this, strict action will be taken against them. We urge parents to ensure they send their wards to recognised schools only,” said the order.
Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them. After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.
Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.
Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.
LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
