GB Nagar police bust gang running fake call centre in Sector 62

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday arrested five people for running a fake call centre and duping people by pretending to book rooms for them in a well-known hotel.

The police have frozen their bank accounts, which had ₹8 lakh.

Police identified the accused as Ravi Sharma and Rohit Chaudhary from Rajasthan, Kamal Gupta from Bihar, Gaurav Dubey from Kannauj and Amit Balmiki from Bulandshahr. The gang was arrested after police raided a paying guest accommodation in Nawada village of Sector 62. The suspects were living and running the fake call centre from the building.

Police said the suspects earlier worked at a call centre associated with the hotel and stole their customer data base. They resigned from the hotel and used the customer database to dupe customers.

“They made calls to gullible customers on the pretext of booking rooms for them at a discount. Once the victim paid the amount, the suspects switched off their phones. So far, we have seized ₹8 lakh from them,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP (Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar.

He added that the mastermind of the gang is Ravi Sharma.

“The suspects would introduce themselves as customer care executives of the hotel and offer the customer a luxurious room at a cheap cost. They would get payment from the customer through online digital wallets. Once they received the payment, they would go become unreachable,” said Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided their fake call centre on Sunday evening. The five suspects have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act by Sector 58 police station.

The suspects were sent to judicial custody after being produced in front of a magistrate.