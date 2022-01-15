GB Nagar reports 1813 new Covid-19 cases, district registers spike in recoveries

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday reported 1,813 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the district’s tally of active cases to 11,942, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. The district also reported a sharp spike in recoveries-- 624--in the last 24 hours, said officials.

On Thursday, the number of recoveries was 207. According to officials, the sudden rise in the number of recoveries on Friday is due to the completion of mandatory isolation requirements for Covid patients according to the Central government’s guidelines.



“The patients who tested positive in the district at the beginning of this month are now recovering and hence the total number of cured patients per day has increased. We are expecting more recoveries and the tally of patients who recover every day may cross 1,000 in the coming days,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

The district health department’s Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) has been calling patients in home isolation to enquire about the status of their health.

“The ICCC call centre as well as Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been making at least 4,000 calls per day to patients in home isolation to enquire about their health. As we receive information about them testing negative, we update the same in our database,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar can call the ICCC helpline number --1800-419-2211--to ask for details about testing, hospitals and other information.

While the number of recoveries may be increasing, the positivity rate—ratio of samples that test positive from the total number of samples tested-- is still high. On Friday, the district’s positivity rate was recorded at 30% -- a sharp spike from Thursday’s 27.8% .

However, district health officials said that the number of hospitalisations and critical cases remains low.

“The district has notified 11 Covid-19 facilities, in which there are around 1,800 Covid beds. However, there are only 95 patients hospitalised right now, with one patient on oxygen support, that too as a precautionary measure due to comorbidities. Hence, the high positivity rate indicates that the district is testing and tracking efficiently, but there is no reason to panic,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

Medical experts said that positivity rate is expected to increase as the current wave of the pandemic is yet to pea.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar is yet to peak, hence positivity rate has increased. We are expecting the cases will peak in the next five to seven days after which there will be a sharp decline. Meanwhile, the high rate of recovery is also a healthy trend, as patients are not presenting severe symptoms and only 2% of all cases are requiring hospitalisation,” said Dr Sunil Awana, president, Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter).

