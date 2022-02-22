GB Nagar’s 1st govt nursing college starts session with 48 students,more to join

Forty-eight students started taking lessons on Monday as part of the first batch of the College of Nursing at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

This is the first government nursing college in Gautam Budh Nagar. The Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council granted permission to start BSc nursing course at the institute in November last year.

The college is affiliated to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow. It has total 60 seats and admissions were carried out through the entrance exams conducted by the university in December. “Currently, only 48 students have been granted admission after the first round of counselling. The rest of the seats will be filled after the second round of counselling,” said Dr (brig) R K Gupta, director of GIMS.

On the first day, the new batch of students were accorded a warm welcome by the institute. Dr. Dinesh Rana, deputy superintendent, LLRM Medical College Meerut and state nodal officer for nursing, was the chief guest at the event.

“The students were informed about the institute and the nursing infrastructure here. In order to provide top most education to the students of nursing college, GIMS is equipped with advanced skill lab, community health nursing and nutrition laboratory and child health nursing laboratory as well,” said Dr Gupta.

He added four faculty members have also been appointed for the course by the institute. “The establishment of this school will benefit the medical fraternity and also provide more employment to nursing aspirants in the state as well as in Delhi-NCR,” he said.

The new batch of MBBS students also started classes at the GIMS from February 14. The institute will also start a paramedical college with 40 seats soon, said Gupta.

GIMS started operations in February 2016 and is affiliated to King George’s Medical College, Lucknow. Since 2019, MBBS course with 100 seats is being offered here along with other post graduate (diplomate of national board) courses.

