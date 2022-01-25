Ghaziabad: 18 nominations rejected, mostly over affidavit mistakes

The process of scrutiny of 73 nominations filed by candidates from the five seats of Ghaziabad district ended Monday with 18 nominations being for different reasons, the primary one being discrepancies in the submitted affidavit by candidates.

With the scrutiny process over, 55 candidates are left in the fray in Ghaziabad for the upcoming assembly elections, the voting for which will be held on February 10, under the first phase of the seven-phase elections.

All eyes are now on the withdrawal of nominations, which is allowed till 3pm, January 27. Thereafter, the final list of contesting candidates in the district will be declared. The Ghaziabad district has five assembly seats of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar with overall 2,899,484 eligible voters, including a part of the Dhaulana constituency of Hapur district.

According to the scrutiny records of the district election office, 18 nominations were rejected by the respective returning officers mainly for wrong filling of Form 26, which mentions a candidate’s details of income tax returns filed, criminal cases, details of movable and immovable assets, loans, government dues, personal details of th candidate as well as those of her spouse and other family members.

“Incomplete Form 26 may lead to rejection of nomination but we serve one notice to candidates for making corrections. In case the affidavit in the form of Form 26 is still incomplete or has substantial errors, the nomination is rejected. But a candidate is given at least one chance to rectify mistakes,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district election officer.

The records showed that one nomination was rejected from Modinagar seat, four from Ghaziabad seat, five from Sahibabad, six from Muradnagar and two from Loni.

In most of the rejected nominations, the candidates either did not file the Form 26 after they were served notice or they submitted an incomplete form even after being given a chance to rectify it. In the case of a nomination from Loni, one of the candidates did not deposit the required amount as security deposit.

In Ghaziabad assembly segment, one nomination was rejected as the proposers did not sign the affidavit while in the case of one other candidate, the two proposers were of a different constituency.

According to the officials, all five candidates of major political parties such as the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal combine, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cleared the scrutiny process on Monday.

Before the scrutiny stage, Ranjita Dhama, chairperson of Loni Nagar Palika, brewed up a storm when she in a video message said one of her rivals was allegedly conniving with officials to get her nomination rejected. She also threatened to end her life in front of the chief minister’s office if that happens.

Dhama last week resigned from the primary membership of the BJP over not being given the party ticket from Loni, which went to sitting MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar.

Later she filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Loni and her nomination got duly cleared during the scrutiny on Monday.

“She got to know through her sources that people were trying to get her nomination rejected and hence delivered the video message. Since the nomination is now cleared, she is focussing on her campaign,” said Ritika Dhama, her daughter.

