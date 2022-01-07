Ghaziabad: 63 centres, 76 camps in schools to vaccinate children aged 15-18

Ghaziabad: The district health department has increased the number of vaccination centres for children from existing eight to 63 to increase vaccination coverage for those in the 15-18 age group. The district has a target of vaccinating 234,488 children with Covaxin.

According to data available on the CoWIN portal, the district completed administering the first dose to 46,367 children till 6.30pm on Thursday. For the other categories, the district has an overall target of vaccinating 2,702,167 beneficiaries, of whom 2,675,798 (99.02%) have been administered the first dose.

“With this rate, we are hoping to achieve the first dose target for different categories (excluding children) within next two days. For children, we have increased the number of centres with Covaxin allotment from eight to 63. This will help children get vaccines at their nearest centre. If they have camps scheduled in schools, they should take vaccine at their respective schools,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

Overall, the district on Thursday operated 228 vaccination centres.

According to the state guidelines, children will be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid -19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.

“Beneficiaries, who are to get first dose, will be mandatorily given Covaxin at the 63 centres. For all other beneficiaries scheduled to get the second dose, the vaccine they received as the second dose will be given. This arrangement has been done to increase vaccination coverage for children as well as for people who have been left out of the immunization programme and have not taken any of the vaccine doses,” said Dr Mathuria.

Apart from the 63 vaccination centres, the health department is also conducting vaccination camps at 76 schools to inoculate children.

“We expect the vaccination for children to be completed in two weeks. We have already covered 67.9% of our targeted beneficiaries with the second doses. This has given enhanced protection to people against Covid infection. It is also vital that people who have their second dose due get it at the earliest and also those, who have not taken any dose so far, should get vaccinated on priority” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

“We have also started preparations for the precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens having co-morbid conditions. Their vaccination will start from January 10,” said the CMO.

According to the estimates of the department, the district has about 300,000 beneficiaries whose second dose is due for now.

