Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ghaziabad: 67L theft at bizman’s house in Suryanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Feb 13, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The victim family had kept the cash and jewellery inside one of their rooms in bags because of a relative’s wedding

A thief in Suryanagar locality of Ghaziabad made off with 7 lakh cash and jewellery worth 60 lakh from the house of a pharmaceutical manufacturing factory owner on early Wednesday, officers said.

Officers said it seems that the suspect had prior information about the cash and jewellery in the house and it could also be a handy work of any outsider having inside information. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Officers said it seems that the suspect had prior information about the cash and jewellery in the house and it could also be a handy work of any outsider having inside information.

The incident occurred at around 4am in an area located in Ghaziabad, opposite Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality. The victim family had kept the cash and jewellery inside one of their rooms in bags because of a relative’s wedding in their relation, they said.

“The family members were asleep at the time of the incident... We lost about 7 lakh in cash besides gold, silver and diamond jewellery. On waking up later, we found something amiss and later found that cash and jewellery were missing. We informed the police,” said Tarun Maheshwari, the house owner, adding that the thief opened the lock of the glass windows to enter the house.

Police ruled out it being an incident of dacoity based on its initial probe.

“There was no instance of family members being held hostage or robbed… Only one man was seen walking outside in the CCTV footage. It is a case of theft and the family will soon provide us with a valuation of jewellery items. The cash lost during the incident was about 5-7 lakhs. An FIR will soon be registered,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sahibabad circle.

Officers said it seems that the suspect had prior information about the cash and jewellery in the house and it could also be a handy work of any outsider having inside information.

“We are checking all probable angles, and will also investigate any outsider having information about the cash and jewellery kept in the house,” the ACP added.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
